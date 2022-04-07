Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 7,751 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.17% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 299,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,546. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.