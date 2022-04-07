Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Head to Head Contrast

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.67% -34.20% -10.90% Bandwidth -5.57% 2.80% 1.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elastic and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $150.57, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 116.77%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Elastic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elastic and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 13.44 -$129.43 million ($1.98) -44.19 Bandwidth $490.91 million 1.69 -$27.36 million ($1.10) -29.89

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Elastic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that includes integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

