Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.59.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $307.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.09. The company has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

