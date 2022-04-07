Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $11,548,057.95 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $305.84 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.09. The company has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

