Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $765.00

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.09), with a volume of 54004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £345.93 million and a P/E ratio of 47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 668.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 681.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

