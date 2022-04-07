Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $765.00

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.09), with a volume of 54004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.18).
The company has a market capitalization of £345.93 million and a P/E ratio of 47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 668.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 681.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About Elixirr International (LON:ELIX)
