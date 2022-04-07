Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 393,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

