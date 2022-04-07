Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $127,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 155,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,770. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.