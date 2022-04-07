Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,373,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,399,000 after purchasing an additional 403,114 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,018,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 1,022,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.