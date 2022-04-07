Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

