Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,352,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 840,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,163. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

