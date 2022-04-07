Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 182,039 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

