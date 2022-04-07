Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,659 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 34,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

