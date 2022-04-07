Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELOX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312,900 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

