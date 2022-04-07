Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

