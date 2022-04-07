EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 29th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
EME stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
