EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 29th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

EME stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

