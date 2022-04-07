Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $109.33 Average PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

