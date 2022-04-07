Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as high as C$5.79. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 475,848 shares.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.38.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.