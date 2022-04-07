Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Get Energean alerts:

About Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.