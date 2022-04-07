Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.
About Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)
