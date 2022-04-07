Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 8.1%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 775,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRGV. Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

