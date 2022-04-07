EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

