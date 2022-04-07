Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.43). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.63), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
Further Reading
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.