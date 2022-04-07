Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Leo P. Denault Sells 19,783 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 137.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Entergy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

