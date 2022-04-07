Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 439,088 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

IMARA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 562,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,259. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.72.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

