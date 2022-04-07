Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 77.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 5,042,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,125. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

