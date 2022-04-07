Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $50.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

EOSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 914,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

