Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 121 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EME opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

