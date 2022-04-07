Equitable Trust Co. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,047 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

