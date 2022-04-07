Equitable Trust Co. Invests $607,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

