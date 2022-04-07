Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $310,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

