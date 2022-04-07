Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $430.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.60 and its 200 day moving average is $481.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

