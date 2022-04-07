Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,446 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

