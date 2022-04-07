Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $534.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.41 and its 200 day moving average is $581.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.