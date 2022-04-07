Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Landsea Homes Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $390.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

In related news, CEO John Ho bought 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $274,151.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Qin Zhou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

