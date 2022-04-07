Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

