ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.99

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $6.25. ESS Tech shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 7,747 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.