ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.86. Approximately 1,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.05% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

