Evercore ISI Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.81.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $248,301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

