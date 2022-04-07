Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,856,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

