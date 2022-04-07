Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Everi stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Everi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Everi by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

