Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $124.47 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $124.47 million and $14.98 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,442,391 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.