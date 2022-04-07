Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,306,259 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

