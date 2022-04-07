Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.20.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)
