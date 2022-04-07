Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.20.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

