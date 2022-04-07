Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.