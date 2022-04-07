Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 109,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

EXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$34.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.