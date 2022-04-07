Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelon stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

