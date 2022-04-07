Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $188,947,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.