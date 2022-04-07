Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

