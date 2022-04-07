Exponent, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exponent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

EXPO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,672,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

