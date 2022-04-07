Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 98.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 63,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 25,811,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,863,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

