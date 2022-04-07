FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Laurie Siegel Sells 1,286 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FDS opened at $442.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.86 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.